Voronkov scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Voronkov saw a meager 8:56 of ice time Friday, his lowest mark since Oct. 28. The 23-year-old made the most of his limited chances, tying the game at 2-2 in the first period. He's scored three times and added an assist over his last six games. For the season, the rookie forward has five tallies, seven helpers, 23 shots on net, 17 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-4 rating while filling a bottom-six role through 19 appearances.