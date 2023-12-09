Voronkov recorded two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Voronkov helped out on goals by linemates Kirill Marchenko and Yegor Chinakhov. That trio has generally been effective, but Voronkov entered the contest on a three-game point drought. This game was his first career multi-point effort. The 23-year-old is up to five goals, nine helpers, 31 shots on net, 23 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 23 outings. He may have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats for his solid offense and physical play.