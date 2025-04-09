Now Playing

Voronkov scored a goal in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

He scored on a one-timer from the high slot to open the scoring at 7:00 of the first period. Voronkov's goal was his goal since March 1 (17 games). He still has 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 68 games this season.

