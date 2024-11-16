Voronkov recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Voronkov recorded his first multi-point effort of the season, but he's been far from being a consistent performer for Columbus. The 24-year-old only has three points in seven outings this season, and he'll need to get things going soon if he wants to approach the numbers he posted as a rookie, when he notched 18 goals and 34 points in 2023-24.