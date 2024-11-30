Voronkov put up two assists Friday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.
Voronkov has seven points (three goals, four assists) in a five-game point streak. The big, powerful winger has great skill and finish, and he's been a bit of a fantasy revelation playing on the top line with Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko. Overall, Voronkov has five goals, five assists and 25 shots in 13 games this season.
