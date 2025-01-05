Voronkov scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 win over St. Louis.

His second stood as the winner. Voronkov has eight goals and six assists in his last 10 games and 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 31 games this season. Voronkov is just three goals from equaling his career mark of 18 set last season in 75 games. Fantasy managers have started to notice his run, but he may still be lingering on your wire. At this rate, Voronkov needs to be rostered in a lot more formats.