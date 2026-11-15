Voronkov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Voronkov has missed five games this season -- three due to injuries and two as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old is starting to get a run in the lineup, having played in five straight contests while earning a goal and an assist in that span. He's at four points, 11 shots, 18 hits and six PIM across 13 appearances. With the Blue Jackets searching for a spark from anywhere, Voronkov should stay in the lineup as long as he's contributing on offense.