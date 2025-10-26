Voronkov scored two goals in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.

The burly forward beat Arturs Silovs late in the second period and again early in the third, with both goals coming in Voronkov's office just outside the opposition crease. The 25-year-old has had an impressive start to the campaign, racking up five goals and nine points in eight games with 19 hits, 17 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-8 rating while being a fixture on Columbus' top line and top power-play unit.