Voronkov broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, beating Jordan Binnington with a goal off the rush that would stand as the game-winner in a 1-0 Columbus win. The 23-year-old Voronkov has five goals in his last seven games as he's moved into a top-six role. He's up to 12 goals and 25 points through 44 games in his rookie campaign.