Voronkov is expected to make the move to North America next season, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Voronkov has good size and a physical edge to his play and projects to be a checking-line center in the NHL. The 22-year-old has also shown some growth on the offensive side this season in the KHL, scoring seven goals and 13 points through 28 games with Kazan Ak-Bars.