Voronkov scored two goals in Monday's 4-3 shootout win against the Canucks.

Voronkov ended up with a plus-1 rating, a game-high nine shots on goal, two blocked shots and a hit in 15:28 of ice time while winning three of his seven faceoff attempts. It was his first two-goal game in the NHL, and he snapped a four-game scoreless drought and six-game goal drought in the process. His time was the highest since Dec. 21. Despite the big game, Voronkov is still best limited to deeper fantasy pools.