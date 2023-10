Voronkov scored his first NHL goal in Monday's 5-3 road loss against the Stars.

Voronkov scored on his only shot of the game at 4:37 of the first period with help from Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson, leveling the score at 1-1. Since making his NHL debut against the Canadiens last Thursday, Voronkov has a goal and an assist with nine PIM over three games. The Blue Jackets are back on the ice Thursday against the Lightning.