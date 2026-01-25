Voronkov scored a goal Saturday in an 8-5 win over Tampa Bay.

It was Voronkov's 17th snipe of the season. Voronkov has solid upside, but he's toiling on line four with Mason Marchment's return to the lineup. We're concerned with the downturn in his production as the season has progressed. Voronkov hasn't put up a multi-point game since Dec. 6, 2025 (23 games). He had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in his first 28 games, but he has just 11 (seven goals, four assists) in the next 23. Voronkov's fantasy value is limited to deep leagues right now, but a few quick goals could change that and move him up the lineup.