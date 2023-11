Voronkov scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 home win against the Bruins.

Voronkov opened the scoring at 15:52 of the first period with a helper to Yegor Chinakhov, getting his team off to a good start against Jeremy Swayman. Voronkov ended up with a plus-3 rating, three shots on goal and a minor penalty with a hit. The 23-year-old forward has managed three goals and eight points across 14 games in the month of November.