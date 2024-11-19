Voronkov scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.
Voronkov has three goals and an assist over his last six games, accounting for all of his offense across nine outings. The 24-year-old has mostly seen middle-six usage, though he was listed on the top line for Monday's game. He's added 16 shots on net and a minus-3 rating, but he also has just three hits after logging 83 hits in 75 contests last year.
