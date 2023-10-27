Voronkov collected a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The big-bodied Russian was called up from AHL Cleveland on Monday, and he immediately made an impact in his NHL debut by getting into a fight in the first period before helping to set up Emil Bemstrom's second tally of the night in the second. Voronkov finished the game with nine PIM in total along with one hit, and while there are still questions about his skating, the 23-year-old appears more than willing to contribute with his physical presence.