Voronkov scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-4 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Voronkov has three goals and an assist over his last four games, and his last two tallies have come on the power play. He's up to 12 goals, 22 points, 62 shots on net, 49 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 31 outings. Voronkov is seeing steady top-six minutes and scoring enough to carry decent fantasy value.