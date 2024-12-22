Voronkov notched two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Voronkov has a goal and four helpers during his four-game point streak. He helped out on goals by Kirill Marchenko and Jake Christiansen in this contest. Voronkov is up to 17 points, 42 shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 25 outings this season. His appearance Saturday was his 100th career game, and he's already looked good with 51 points to his name and a bit of room to grow in a top-six role.