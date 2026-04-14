Voronkov (hand) will not be in the lineup against Washington on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Voronkov managed 17 goals and 32 points across 63 appearances in 2025-26, hitting the 30-point threshold for the third straight year. He also added 105 hits, 110 shots on net and 59 penalty minutes this campaign. The 25-year-old winger was deemed week-to-week with the hand injury and will now be shut down for the rest of the year after the Jackets missed out on the playoffs. His value has been somewhat capped this year due to a reduced role following Columbus' acquisition of Mason Marchment, but he remains a useful source of peripheral stats in deeper formats and is capable of reaching the 20-goal mark when healthy.