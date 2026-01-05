Voronkov scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Voronkov's ice time was low again (10:07), but he scored for the second game in a row. He's still listed on the second line despite the recent drop in usage. Voronkov is up to 15 goals, 27 points, 82 shots on net, 64 hits, 49 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 41 appearances. His ice time will be a situation to monitor going forward, as it introduces some risk into an otherwise production fantasy profile.