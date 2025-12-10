Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Scores against Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Voronkov scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Voronkov accounted for all the offense the Blue Jackets could muster with a tip-in at the 12:39 mark of the first half. That goal gave Columbus the lead, but they couldn't protect it, and the Canes scored four unanswered goals to secure the win. As for Voronkov, he might he showing signs of digging himself out of his slump. He went pointless in six games between Nov. 22 and Dec. 4, but he's scored twice and notched three points over his last three games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Snaps drought with two-point effort•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Two points in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Two points Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Scores on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Three-point burst Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Lights lamp twice Saturday•