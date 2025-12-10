Voronkov scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Voronkov accounted for all the offense the Blue Jackets could muster with a tip-in at the 12:39 mark of the first half. That goal gave Columbus the lead, but they couldn't protect it, and the Canes scored four unanswered goals to secure the win. As for Voronkov, he might he showing signs of digging himself out of his slump. He went pointless in six games between Nov. 22 and Dec. 4, but he's scored twice and notched three points over his last three games.