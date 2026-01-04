Voronkov scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Voronkov has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. Despite his recent steady production, he saw a season-low 9:11 of ice time Saturday. He's been trending downward in usage since the Blue Jackets acquired Mason Marchment from the Kraken, which makes Voronkov risky to hold in most fantasy formats. He still has 14 goals, 26 points, 80 shots on net, 61 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 40 appearances, but it'll be tough to match last year's 47-point output if his ice time continues to fall.