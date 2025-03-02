Voronkov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 Stadium Series win over the Red Wings.

Voronkov restored a lead for the Blue Jackets with a goal late in the second period. The 24-year-old forward hadn't scored over the previous six games, though he had four assists in that span. He reached the 20-goal and 40-point milestones in Saturday's outdoor game, and he's added 111 shots on net, 42 hits, 35 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 51 outings this season. Voronkov has the two-way skills to handle top-six minutes as he has for much of the campaign, and it's encouraging to see his offense grow in his second NHL season.