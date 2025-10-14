Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Scores late in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Voronkov scored a goal on five shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
Voronkov created a little hope with a goal at 19:39 of the third period, but the Blue Jackets couldn't overcome Dawson Mercer's empty-netter from a few seconds earlier. Voronkov is off to an excellent start this season, earning two goals, two assists, eight shots on net, six hits and a plus-5 rating over three contests. He's seeing top-six minutes and some power-play time. The 25-year-old could have a breakout campaign after posting 23 goals and 47 points over 73 regular-season outings a year ago.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Two helpers Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Starts season with goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Agrees to two-year contract•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Deposits goal Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Scores goal versus Capitals•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: First goal in 17 games•