Voronkov scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Voronkov tied the game at 1-1, burying a feed from Kent Johnson in the first period. The tally was Voronkov's third in the last three games, though that's all of his offense across the last seven contests. Overall, the 23-year-old center has 10 tallies, 23 points, 66 shots on net, 37 hits, 26 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-5 rating through his first 40 NHL outings.