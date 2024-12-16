Voronkov scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Voronkov's offense has dropped in December -- he has three goals over nine games this month. The 24-year-old has maintained a top-six role, but he hasn't had as much success when away from Sean Monahan. Voronkov is now at eight goals, 13 points, 38 shots on net, 25 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 22 contests.