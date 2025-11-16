Voronkov scored a power-play goal, fired two shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Voronkov's power-play tally arrived 10 minutes after New York took an early lead, which helped the Blue Jackets play the majority of regulation and overtime at a tie. Overall, the 25-year-old forward has seven goals, 14 points and 40 shots on net across 18 games this season. His offensive output has slowed down with just five points in his last 10 games. However, Voronkov's role as the top-unit left winger on the power play and at even strength still gives him solid value in deeper fantasy leagues.