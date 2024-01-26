Voronkov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Voronkov cashed in on a major power play after Jonathan Huberdeau got the gate for boarding Jack Roslovic in the third period. This was Voronkov's fourth goal in the last four games, two of which have come on the power play. The 23-year-old center is holding down a bottom-six role, so the scoring surge isn't likely to last for long. He's at 11 goals, 24 points, 69 shots on net, 39 hits, 26 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 41 outings in a strong rookie campaign so far.