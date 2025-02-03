Voronkov notched an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Voronkov has a goal and four assists over his last seven outings. He's been able to maintain steady production, though not quite at the same level of linemates Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko (face). Overall, Voronkov has secured a career year with 35 points over 44 appearances, surpassing his total of 34 points from 75 contests as a rookie last season. He's added 97 shots on net, 38 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-15 rating so far in 2024-25.