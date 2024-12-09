Voronkov scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.
Voronkov went six straight games with at least one point in a span between Nov. 18 and Dec. 1, and while he followed that impressive streak with a three-game skid, he bounced back and found twine in this surprising win over the Jets. Voronkov is up to 12 points across 18 games, tallying seven goals and five assists.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Five-game, seven-point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Nets power-play marker•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Earns two points in chaotic win•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Opens scoring in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: First multi-point effort of 2024-25•