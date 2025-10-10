Voronkov scored a goal and dished out two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Voronkov began his third season on a fantasy high-note, finding the back of the net with less than four minutes remaining in the first period. Each season, the 25-year-old forward has taken a step forward and finished last year with 23 goals and 24 assists. His goal out of the gate this year is a strong sign that Voronkov will be in the mix to post 48 points or more for a new career high. With one of last year's fantasy breakouts Kirill Marchenko and steady veteran Sean Monahan skating alongside him on the top line, Voronkov is an exciting fantasy file this season that could see play in all league formats.