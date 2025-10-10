Blue Jackets' Dmitri Voronkov: Starts season with goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Voronkov scored a goal and dished out two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.
Voronkov began his third season on a fantasy high note, finding the back of the net with less than four minutes remaining in the first period. The 25-year-old forward took a step forward last season with 23 goals and 24 assists after posting 34 points in 2023-24. His goal out of the gate this year could be a sign that Voronkov will be in the mix to post 48 points or more for a new career high. With one of last year's fantasy breakouts Kirill Marchenko and steady veteran Sean Monahan skating alongside him on the top line, Voronkov is an exciting fantasy file this season that could see play in all league formats.
