Voronkov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Voronkov continues to have a strong start to the season, but this was his first power-play point of the year. The 25-year-old has collected three goals, three helpers, 11 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating over six appearances. He's in a top-line role at even strength, though the Blue Jackets have balanced ice time pretty well so far. In any case, Voronkov is doing enough scoring to earn a look in fantasy, especially with the ideal usage he's receiving.