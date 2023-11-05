Voronkov scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

He was the only Blue Jacket to solve a red-hot Charlie Lindgren, as the big Russian tipped home a Kirill Marchenko shot early in the second period. Voronkov has four points in five games to kick-start his NHL career while adding five shots on net, three hits, four blocked shots, nine PIM and a plus-2 rating, and his ability to provide an imposing net-front presence has earned him a spot on Columbus' second power-play unit.