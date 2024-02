Voronkov scored a power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Sabres.

The big rookie tapped home a Kirill Marchenko pass midway through the first period to give the Blue Jackets an early lead, but the team couldn't solve Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen the rest of the night. Voronkov hasn't recorded an assist since Jan. 2, but that doesn't mean the 23-year-old center has been unproductive -- he's racked up eight goals over the last 13 games, with three of them coming on the power play.