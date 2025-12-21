Voronkov scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Voronkov got the Blue Jackets on the board at 5:54 of the first period, answering an early pair of Ducks goals. The 25-year-old's standing in the lineup is in trouble, however -- the acquisition of Mason Marchment on Friday led to a shuffle that put Voronkov on the third line. Voronkov has slowed down lately but still has five points and 17 shots over his last eight outings. He's at 13 goals, 23 points, 68 shots, 53 hits, 42 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 35 appearances. Voronkov and Marchment profile similarly as physical wingers, and along with Boone Jenner, someone will get the short end of the stick on left wing in Columbus. Don't drop Voronkov yet, but be ready to pivot to other options if his production slides.