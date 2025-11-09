Voronkov scored a goal on five shots and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Voronkov ended a three-game skid, and his tally was his first since a two-goal game versus the Penguins on Oct. 25. The 25-year-old forward has been a fixture on the Blue Jackets' top line this year, racking up six goals and seven helpers over 14 appearances. He's added 33 shots on net, 30 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating. Voronkov's all-around production is certainly worth rostering in fantasy, especially since he is on a pace strong enough to easily clear his 23-goal, 47-point effort from 2024-25.