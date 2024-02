Voronkov scored a goal on two shots, added two hits, went plus-2 and logged two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Voronkov has been pretty good at getting past goalies lately, scoring seven goals on 31 shots across his last 10 outings. He hasn't logged an assist since Jan. 2, but he doesn't have to be a playmaker if he can keep his finishing touch. The center is at 14 tallies, 27 points, 81 shots on net, 53 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 47 appearances.