Voronkov scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Oilers.

The rugged 23-year-old center gave Columbus a 3-0 lead late in the first period by intercepting a clearing attempt in the Edmonton zone and then snapping a shot past Calvin Pickard from the slot. Voronkov is now tied with Connor Bedard and Marco Rossi with 17 goals on the season, the most among rookies, and his 31 points through 57 games has him fifth among first-year players.