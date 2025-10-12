Voronkov recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

Voronkov didn't find the back of the net in this high-scoring matchup, but he contributed with assists in two of the goals scored by Kirill Marchenko, who posted an impressive hat-trick. Voronkov also scored in the 2-1 loss to the Predators in the season opener, so he's opened the new campaign on a two-game point streak. He's been making things happen on both ends of the ice. Through two games, Voronkov has three points, four PIM, three shots on goal, four hits and a blocked shot.