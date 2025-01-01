Voronkov scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

His tally early in the third period tied the game at 3-3, continuing a hot streak that Voronkov will hope to carry into the new year. Over the last five games while skating on Columbus' top line with Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko, Voronkov has four multi-point performances while racking up five goals and nine points, with four of the tallies coming on the power play. The burly 24-year-old has amassed 13 goals, 24 points, 57 shots on net, 29 PIM, 20 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 29 appearances this season as he rockets toward a breakout campaign.