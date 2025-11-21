Voronkov recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Voronkov opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets with a deflection at the 3:17 mark of the second period, and he later assisted on Adam Fantilli's first goal late on that same frame. Voronkov has recorded only eight points since the beginning of November, but he's trending in the right direction since five of those (three goals, two assists) have come in Columbus' last four games.