Voronkov recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Voronkov found the back of the net for a second straight game, as he also netted a power-play goal in the 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. The 25-year-old winger has been one of the most productive players for Columbus this season and is up to 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 19 games. He's been reliable on the power play as well, as he's scored three of those goals with the man advantage. Voronkov should continue to have lots of opportunities to keep producing based on his role in the lineup.