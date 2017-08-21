Blue Jackets' Doyle Somerby: Inks entry-level deal
Somerby penned a two-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Monday.
Somerby -- who was drafted by the Islanders in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft -- became a free agent after his club rights expired Aug. 15. The 23-year-old will likely suit up for AHL Cleveland this upcoming season following his four-year collegiate career with Boston University. While playing for the Terriers, the blueliner notched just seven goals -- so fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect him to be an offensive force in the NHL.
