Blue Jackets' Doyle Somerby: Qualified by Columbus
Somerby has received a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Somerby hasn't managed to crack the NHL, but the blueliner brings intriguing size at 6-foot-6 and 218 pounds. Large defensemen tend to be late bloomers and Sotherby will turn 25 in June, so the Blue Jackets figure there's no harm in keeping him around in case something clicks.
