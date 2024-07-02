Gambrell signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Tuesday.

Gambrell generated 14 goals and 36 points in 66 regular-season games for AHL Toronto in 2023-24. The 27-year-old forward has 17 goals and 40 points in 233 career NHL contests. He will probably see most, if not all, of his playing time in the minors in the upcoming campaign.