Mayo notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Mayo picked up a helper in his second NHL outing of the season. It was his first point since he had 12 in 67 games for the Coyotes in 2021-22. The 29-year-old defenseman is filling in as an emergency depth option on the Blue Jackets' blue line, but he'll likely head back to AHL Cleveland once Zach Werenski (lower body) or Erik Gudbranson (hip) can come off injured reserve.