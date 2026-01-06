Zamula signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Columbus on Tuesday, PuckPedia reports.

After being dealt to Pittsburgh from Philadelphia on Wednesday, Zamula was put on unconditional waivers by the Penguins on Monday for the purpose of terminating his contract. Zamula will now join another team in the Metropolitan Division, as the Blue Jackets signed him due to a few injuries they are dealing with on the blue line. The left-shot defenseman will fill a depth role for his new club and could replace Jake Christiansen on the third pairing in short order.