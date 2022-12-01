Merzlikins (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday.
Merzlikins has gotten off to a slow start this season with a 2-5-0 record to go with an awful 4.74 GAA, as well as a sub-par .864 save percentage. He has not won since Oct. 20 when he defeated the Predators 5-3, facing 26 shots.
