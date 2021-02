Merzlikins (upper body) was activated from the injured reserve Thursday.

Merzlikins missed just three games while dealing with an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old recorded a .913 save percentage and 2.76 GAA in his first six games of the season. He'll be active for Thursday's game in Chicago, but it's unclear whether he or Joonas Korpisalo will get the starting nod.